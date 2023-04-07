Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 11.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after purchasing an additional 399,541 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,447,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Graco by 131.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 231,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

