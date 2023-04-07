Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,899,000 after acquiring an additional 221,350 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $13,138,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,120,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after buying an additional 163,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.11). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $525.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

