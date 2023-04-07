Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ciena by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Ciena by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $58.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,052,482.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

