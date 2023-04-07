Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1,140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after buying an additional 342,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after buying an additional 286,571 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

VOYA opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

