Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

PBH opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

