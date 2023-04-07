Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 254,876 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monro by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,542,000 after acquiring an additional 134,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,309,000 after acquiring an additional 119,584 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

MNRO stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

