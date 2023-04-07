Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $12.97 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.