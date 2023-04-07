Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 451.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

