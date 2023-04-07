Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 358.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 2.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

