Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LII. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.38.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $235.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.06. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.84.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

