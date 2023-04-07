Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJS opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

