LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.