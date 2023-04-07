Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 199,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 760,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.34. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $87.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Stories

