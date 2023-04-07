Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 616.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 81,862 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.07.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

