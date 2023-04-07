Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 179.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,448,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $84.45 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $2,362,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,534 shares of company stock worth $12,447,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

