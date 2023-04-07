Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,259,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.
Autodesk stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.
