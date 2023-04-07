Chase Investment Counsel Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 75,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 42,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.59. The company has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

