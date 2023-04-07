Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

