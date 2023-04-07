Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.84 and its 200 day moving average is $210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

