Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

