Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $159.13 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.09.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.