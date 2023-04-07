Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,022 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after buying an additional 550,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of CARR opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

