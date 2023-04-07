MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 304 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $197.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average is $214.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

