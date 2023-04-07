Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

