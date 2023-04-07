Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $192,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.11 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
