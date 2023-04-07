Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 555 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,191,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

