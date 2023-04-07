Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,919,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,194,634 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

