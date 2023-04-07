First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 380,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 399,254 shares.The stock last traded at $73.04 and had previously closed at $72.80.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
The First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equally weighted US large-cap equity index targeting companies with a strong cash balance, low long-term debt, and high return on equity. FTCS was launched on Jul 6, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.