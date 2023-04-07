Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 244,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 253,553 shares.The stock last traded at $16.95 and had previously closed at $17.04.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

