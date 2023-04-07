Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 244,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 253,553 shares.The stock last traded at $16.95 and had previously closed at $17.04.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01.
About Kovitz Core Equity ETF
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.