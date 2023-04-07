Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 645,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 591,564 shares.The stock last traded at $33.62 and had previously closed at $34.82.
FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
