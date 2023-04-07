Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 645,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 591,564 shares.The stock last traded at $33.62 and had previously closed at $34.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Fiverr International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Articles

