Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 704,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 535,337 shares.The stock last traded at $71.83 and had previously closed at $72.84.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

