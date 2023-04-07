Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,096,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 630,264 shares.The stock last traded at $50.54 and had previously closed at $57.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,771.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,145 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

