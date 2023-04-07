Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 251,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 66,601 shares.The stock last traded at $39.74 and had previously closed at $39.70.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $506.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROUS. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,986,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,658 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 319,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 65,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

