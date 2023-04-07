Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $42.01

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $40.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 7,970 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $926.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $798,142 over the last three months. 70.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.