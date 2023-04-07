Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $42.01

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $40.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 7,970 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $926.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
