SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.12

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 16701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSU. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

