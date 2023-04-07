SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.12

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 16701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on SSU. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
