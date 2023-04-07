Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMNR. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Limoneira Stock Performance
LMNR stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.66. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $1,726,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 106,155 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Limoneira Company Profile
Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.
