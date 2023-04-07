JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JELD-WEN from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE:JELD opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $946.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 32,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $383,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,096,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,339.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,800 shares of company stock worth $998,260. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

