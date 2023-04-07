Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Up 28.6%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) shot up 28.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,873,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,233% from the average session volume of 140,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

