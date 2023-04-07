Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.43

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.43 and last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 140282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$849.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Samir Aziz Manji bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

