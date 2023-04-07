TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.75

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 62928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on THS. UBS Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Featured Stories

