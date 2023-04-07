Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.51

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 2624431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Fisker Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta acquired 299,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,575,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,934,422 shares of company stock worth $13,051,304 in the last 90 days. 45.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fisker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after acquiring an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fisker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fisker by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Fisker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fisker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

