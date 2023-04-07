Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Gravity Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.16. Gravity has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gravity by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gravity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gravity by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

See Also

