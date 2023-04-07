Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Trading Down 9.5%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 388,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 71,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Resverlogix Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

