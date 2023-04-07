DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.31

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 1439566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

DISH Network Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Insider Activity

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 over the last three months. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 6.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

