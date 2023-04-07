Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $283.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $182.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.78.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 0.5 %

RACE stock opened at $271.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $275.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.