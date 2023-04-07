City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on City in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.33.

City Stock Performance

CHCO opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73. City has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

City Announces Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that City will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. City’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 735.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of City by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Featured Articles

