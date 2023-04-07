Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.90

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.90 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 605419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Wolfspeed Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
