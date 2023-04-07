Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.90

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOLFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.90 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 605419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also

