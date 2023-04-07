Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 2.0 %

HTBK opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

