First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.4 %

First Merchants stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 271.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also

