First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $29.41 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 27.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John J. Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,281.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

